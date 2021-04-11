Hexavest Inc. Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.85 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

