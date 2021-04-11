Hexavest Inc. Has $19.06 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

A opened at $131.91 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

