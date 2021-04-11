Hexavest Inc. Has $20.27 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,741 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

