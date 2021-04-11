Hexavest Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.18. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $238.57.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

