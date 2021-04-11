Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,742 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

