Hexavest Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 139.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,424 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

