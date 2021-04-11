Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,093 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $497.69 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.36. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

