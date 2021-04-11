Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

