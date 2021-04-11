Hexavest Inc. Sells 125,600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

