Hexavest Inc. Sells 13,049 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

