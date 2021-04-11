Hexavest Inc. Sells 1,442,817 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442,817 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 52.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $753,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

