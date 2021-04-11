Hexavest Inc. Sells 16,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

