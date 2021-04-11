Hexavest Inc. Sells 25,382 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

