Hexavest Inc. Sells 298,990 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,990 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.72.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

