Hexavest Inc. Sells 34,989 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,989 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

