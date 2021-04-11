Hexavest Inc. Sells 78,740 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,740 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

