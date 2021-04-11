Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,672 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.