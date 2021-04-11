High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Tops $0.52

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $38.23 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

