Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 907,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

