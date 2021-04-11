Hive Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $260.47 million and $20.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002174 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,543,990 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

