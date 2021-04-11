Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 80,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,780. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

