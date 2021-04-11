HollyGold Tops One Day Volume of $118,099.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $118,099.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.28 or 0.00732440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,250.41 or 1.00230777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.98 or 0.00801815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018383 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,319,195 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

