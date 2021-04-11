Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMCBF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.