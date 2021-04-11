Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

