Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

