Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 22.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $60,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $144.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

