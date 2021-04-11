Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $28,881.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00296442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.00723003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,961.47 or 0.99972037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00797158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018069 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

