Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Hexavest Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $227.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.