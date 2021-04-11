Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $227.63. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

