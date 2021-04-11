HOQU (HQX) Trading Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $334,161.63 and $7,624.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.