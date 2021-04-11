Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

