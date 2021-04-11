HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,490 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in HP by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

