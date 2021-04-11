HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Tops $19.36 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and $140,140.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,792.94 or 0.99998288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00468019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.00328798 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.97 or 0.00767585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004105 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

