Humanscape Trading Down 22.7% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $124.03 million and $117,314.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00618899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033280 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.