HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $52.60 million and $81,482.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

