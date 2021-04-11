Huobi BTC Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $60,170.78 or 1.00301862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $64.15 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00295735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00740542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.08 or 1.00730758 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00801670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.