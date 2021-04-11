Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $466.43 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and $466.43 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.