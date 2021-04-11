Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Hyatt Hotels worth $30,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.