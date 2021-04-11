HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0012

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $713,816.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003488 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00066585 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,020,988,193 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,988,192 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

