HyperBurn (HYPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,398.00

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperBurn coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.99 or 0.00021754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperBurn has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $1,398.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00296502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00730358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.01 or 0.99588674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.00782983 BTC.

HyperBurn Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 664,174 coins and its circulating supply is 550,512 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperBurn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperBurn using one of the exchanges listed above.

