HyperBurn Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. HyperBurn has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $1,182.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperBurn coin can now be purchased for about $13.42 or 0.00022367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperBurn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00295209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.26 or 0.00717116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,805.19 or 0.99678238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00804723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018137 BTC.

HyperBurn Coin Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 664,024 coins and its circulating supply is 548,891 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperBurn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperBurn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperBurn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperBurn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.