HyperCash (HC) Trading 37.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $85.93 million and approximately $26.02 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,953.05 or 0.99938912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.86 or 0.00479842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00328264 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.92 or 0.00766665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00104965 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004010 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

