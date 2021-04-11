HyperExchange (HX) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,857.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.45 million and $9,857.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00297292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00734323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,535.68 or 0.99953797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.00790796 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

