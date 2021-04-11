Hyve Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $1.21 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00742109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.90 or 1.00479311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00802358 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,682,945 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

