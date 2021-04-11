I/O Coin Market Cap Tops $4.32 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $12,515.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.37 or 0.00476043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006151 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.82 or 0.04608351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,801,907 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

