i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -811.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

