Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $47,762.62

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47,762.62 or 0.80101356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and $2.06 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00732182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,423.66 or 0.99657751 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.00787529 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

