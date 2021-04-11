Ï„Bitcoin Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Day (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $47,061.70 or 0.77920210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00296110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00713965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,330.53 or 0.99889462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.00806995 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

