ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00295782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.34 or 0.00722813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,479.18 or 1.01112373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.00802099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.