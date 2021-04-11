ICHI Price Tops $14.52 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. ICHI has a total market cap of $39.78 million and approximately $124,012.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $14.52 or 0.00024264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00296195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00738956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,877.09 or 1.00056897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00018654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.50 or 0.00796253 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,739,235 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

